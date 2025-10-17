Lahore plans limited Basant festival under strict safety rules

LAHORE: Preparations are underway to celebrate Basant on a limited scale in the provincial capital, with the administration proposing a two-day Basant festival to be held on Saturday and Sunday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to officials, the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has presented Basant-related recommendations to the Punjab government, suggesting that Basant be allowed only in selected inner Lahore areas — including Shahi Qila, Mochi Gate, Bhati Gate, and Rang Mahal zones.

A key meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb reviewed the proposal and discussed administrative and safety arrangements for the Basant festival. The city administration has finalized a safe Basant plan and submitted it to the government for approval.

Under the proposed safety rules, the use of metallic, nylon, or chemical string during Basant will be strictly prohibited, while only cotton or starch-coated string will be permitted. All kites and strings used for Basant must carry a barcode, and action will be taken against unregistered kite sellers.

Authorities have also planned a crackdown on illegal and unsafe string manufacturing ahead of Basant. In designated Basant areas, motorcycle entry will be restricted, and riders will be required to use safety antennas and neck guards.

The plan also includes installing safety nets and wire-protection systems on main roads to prevent accidents. Officials emphasized that the Basant festival will be allowed only under strict safety compliance to ensure a safe, festive atmosphere for Lahore’s residents.

In 2019, the Punjab government imposed a complete ban on the celebration of the Basant festival.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab had issued an order to this effect.

A government meeting discussed the issue of celebrating Basant in February.

The chief secretary in the session ordered district administrations in Punjab to take stern action against kite flying across the province.

The meeting decided with the resolve that no person will be allowed to play the blood sport.