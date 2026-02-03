Basant Festival: Punjab puts 13 hospitals on high alert

AHORE: The Punjab Health Department on Monday issued a high alert for 13 government hospitals ahead of the Basant festival, scheduled from February 6 to 8, ARY News reported.

The Health Department has directed all concerned hospitals to ensure the presence of medical, nursing, and paramedical staff throughout the three-day festival.

Furthermore, the department has ordered that an ample supply of medicines, drips, vaccines, and necessary surgical instruments be made available.

In its directives, the department urged hospitals to allocate dedicated beds for emergency situations, prepare lists of blood donors, and make necessary arrangements for the collection of blood bags.

The Health Department also instructed hospital administrations to ensure that X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI machines remain fully functional during the period.

Additionally, staff must ensure that mobile and landline connections are active and submit a comprehensive emergency response plan to the department immediately.

The Government of Punjab has issued the code of conduct for the kite flying festival, ‘Basant Festival’, celebrations in Lahore on 6, 7 and 8 February 2026. The decision has been taken under the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing celebrations to take place under a defined code of conduct.

Code of Conduct for Basant

Under the announced code of conduct, keeping, selling and displaying the metal, chemical or Nylon glass-coated kite strings remains strictly prohibited.

A strict ban is imposed on loud music, DJ sound systems, or any activity that causes noise pollution or disturbs public peace.

Complete prohibition of aerial firing and the display of firearms.

Any form of misbehaviour, harassment, obscenity, indecent conduct, or activities that disturb neighbors or public peace is prohibited.

Buildings used for kite flying must be structurally safe and suitable for the number of people present.

Proper safety measures must be ensured to prevent falls from rooftops or elevated places, and electrical danger.

Attentions for Kite runners

Kite flying towards airports, air routes, sensitive installations, electricity transmission lines, or prohibited areas will not be allowed.

The NOC is issued only for non-commercial kite flying; the sale of tickets, food and beverages, or any form of commercial advertising will not be permitted.

Authorized officers of the district administration, police, or relevant departments shall have the right to inspect at any time.

In case of any violation of the code of conduct, the NOC will be cancelled immediately.