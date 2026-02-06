Basant festival returns to Lahore after 25 years under strict SOPs

LAHORE: People in Lahore are celebrating the vibrant colours of Basant 2026 under strict SOPs as the three-day festival officially began at midnight.

The event is being celebrated officially after 25 years.

Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari formally inaugurated the Basant celebrations by flying a kite at 12am.

The skies over Lahore were soon filled with kites instead of stars. Rooftops echoed with cheers and excitement, while kite flyers and spectators poured onto the streets to watch kites soar and fall.

Women played a prominent role in adding to the festive spirit. With henna-adorned hands, colourful outfits and traditional delicacies, they warmly welcomed Basant.

Many women were seen flying kites themselves from rooftops, while others celebrated with mehndi, bright attire and home-cooked treats, further enhancing the festival’s charm.

Streets and alleys across Lahore are currently decorated with kites. Despite high prices, kites and strings have become scarce across the city.

People were also seen rushing to shops for breakfast to maintain their energy.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also marked the occasion by sharing a video on social media, showing citizens enjoying kite flying as Basant 2026 festivities got underway.

Bhatti Gate 🪁 pic.twitter.com/vw56KpJvvT — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 5, 2026

‘Everyone is enjoying’: Azma Bukhari

Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari, celebrating Basant after a long gap, said that no one is being harassed and everyone is enjoying themselves in their own way.

She added that she hopes these celebrations continue peacefully for all three days and remain free from any misfortune.

It may be recalled that a public holiday has been declared across Punjab today and tomorrow in connection with the Basant festivities.

Meanwhile, separate incidents during Basant celebrations in Lahore have resulted in one person losing their life and five others sustaining injuries.

Basant 2026 celebrations in VIDEOS

Lahore echoes with”Bo Kaata” chants

People reaching Lahore for Basant 2026 celebrations

Lahore decorated with colourful lights and kites

Basant 2026 SOPs for Lahore

Under the announced code of conduct, keeping, selling and displaying the metal, chemical or Nylon glass-coated kite strings remains strictly prohibited.

A strict ban is imposed on loud music, DJ sound systems, or any activity that causes noise pollution or disturbs public peace.

Complete prohibition of aerial firing and the display of firearms.

Any form of misbehaviour, harassment, obscenity, indecent conduct, or activities that disturb neighbors or public peace is prohibited.

Buildings used for kite flying must be structurally safe and suitable for the number of people present.

Proper safety measures must be taken to prevent falls from rooftops or elevated places and to avoid electrical hazards.

Basant festival security

More than 10,000 police officers and personnel are performing security duties across Lahore during the Basant 2026 festival, the Lahore police spokesperson said on Friday.

A total of 104 checkpoints have been set up in the red zone, 92 in the yellow zone and 72 in the green zone. Police personnel have also been deployed on rooftops, overhead bridges, underpasses, as well as at entry and exit points.

In Lahore, 265 Dolphin Squad units, 122 PRU teams and 180 Elite Force teams are carrying out patrol duties, the police spokesperson said. Additionally, 1,300 traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and ensure road safety during the festivities.

The spokesperson confirmed that 44 motorcyclists have been arrested and cases registered for failing to install safety rods on their bikes.

City Police Officer (CCPO) BIlal Siddique said that strict enforcement of the government’s code of conduct will be ensured throughout the three-day Basant celebrations.

He added that there will be zero tolerance for violations of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2025.