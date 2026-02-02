Basant in Lahore: Kites and strings sales surpass Rs 150 million mark in first day surge

LAHORE: The buying and selling of kites and strings have reached their peak in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, as the city prepares for the Basant festival, ARY News reported.

Malik Faizan, the legal advisor for the Kite Flying Association (KFA), revealed that a whopping 400000 kites were sold on the very first day.

He added that a staggering 15,000 spools of string were also sold during the festival buildup.

Providing a breakdown of prices, Faizan stated that large kites are being sold for Rs 500, medium-sized ones for Rs 300, and small kites for Rs 200.

Regarding string prices, he noted that quality spools are fetching anywhere from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000, with high-end varieties reaching between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000.

Discussing the economic impact, he estimated that the trade has already generated Rs 100 million from large kites, Rs 30 million from medium-sized ones, and Rs 10.5 million from small ones.

Overall, he estimated that while Rs 150 million was earned from kite sales alone, string sales contributed another Rs 80 million to the total revenue.

The buying and selling of kites and strings continue in full swing across markets in Mochi Gate, Islampura, Sanda, Samanabad, Ichhra, and other areas of the city.