Basant: Kite sales in Lahore reach Rs340 million in just two days

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Tuesday said that kites worth Rs340 million were sold in Lahore within just two days, as preparations for the Basant festival gather momentum.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Bokhari said that Basant preparations are in full swing in Lahore, with extensive arrangements being made to facilitate citizens and visitors.

She said transport facilities are being provided in every part of the city during the festival, while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will continue to inform the public about standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety.

Bokhari said that after surveys in the Walled City of Lahore, several dilapidated buildings were sealed to prevent any untoward incidents during Basant.

Responding to complaints about the high prices of kites and kite string, the information minister said permission had been granted to allow equipment supply in four additional districts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

She expressed confidence that prices would come down soon, allowing people to celebrate the festival with ease.

“The aim is to eliminate the gap between demand and supply so that everyone can enjoy Basant safely,” she said, urging citizens to celebrate the festival responsibly.

She emphasised that people should not put their own lives or the lives of others at risk and must strictly follow SOPs. Bokhari said if Basant celebrations are conducted successfully under safety guidelines, the festival will be observed across Punjab next year.

“This is not just Lahore’s Basant. People from across the country are coming to Lahore to celebrate,” she added.

The information minister said that Basant has generated employment opportunities for workers linked to eight to ten different industries, highlighting the festival’s economic impact.