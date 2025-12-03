Basant: Punjab grants conditional permission for kite flying

The Punjab government has issued a law permitting kite flying, with conditional approval for celebrating Basant through an ordinance signed by the Governor of Punjab.

The ordinance outlines specific rules for Basant celebrations, with strict penalties for violations. Children under 18 years of age will not be allowed to fly kites, and in case of non-compliance, their guardians will be held responsible.

Kite flying will only be allowed using threads made of cotton. The use of metallic or sharp-edged threads is strictly prohibited and will carry severe punishments.

Violations of the law may result in imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines up to Rs2 million. For children under 18, the first offense will incur a fine of Rs50,000, and the second offense Rs100,000.

Non-payment of fines will result in action against the guardians.

Kite flying associations must be registered with the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district. Kites must be purchased from registered vendors, each linked to a unique QR code. Kites themselves will also carry QR codes to identify the sellers.

Thread makers will also be registered, with QR codes to verify their identity.

Kite flying had been banned in Punjab since 2001. After 25 years, conditional permission has now been granted.