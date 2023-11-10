Bashir Memon rules out PML-N-PTI electoral alliance in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh President Bashir Memon on Friday ruled out electoral alliance between his party and the PTI and PPP.

Memon has also served as director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the tenure of PTI government.

Bashir Memon in his exclusive interview after being appointed PML-N Sindh president said they are building an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh and will not make any alliance with the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Bashir Memon said PPP is opposing him because he headed JIT formed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The PML-N Sindh president said the PPP ruled Sindh for 15 years, and the ‘system’ is running even in the presence of caretaker CM Justice (retired) Maqbool Babar.

Memon hoped for a level playing field in Sindh in the upcoming general elections in Sindh. Maman was made president of the Comslim League (N) Sindh Province۔

On November 7, Bashir Memon was appointed as the Sindh president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party said in a statement.

“In exercise of powers conferred to President, PML-N under article 13(b) of the Constitution of the party, President PML-N is pleased to nominate Mr Bashir Memon as Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh with immediate effect,” the notification stated.