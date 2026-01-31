The Bashir Zaib Delusion: Analyzing the Collapse of Fitna ul Khawarij and Fitna ul Hindustan Nexus

We are witnessing a peculiar new episode in the long and bloody serial of foreign sponsored terrorism. A video has recently surfaced circulating widely on social media platforms featuring the notorious militant commander Bashir Zaib riding a Honda CD 125 motorcycle. The visual is designed to project ease and authority. It aims to tell the world that the leadership of these terrorist factions can roam freely through the mountains of Balochistan. But a closer look at this footage suggests something entirely different because it looks less like a show of strength and more like a desperate act of survival from a group that is rapidly losing ground. We must ask ourselves if this is truly happening inside Pakistan or if this production is labeled Made in Afghanistan and merely exported here for psychological effect.

This footage brings us face to face with the two grim realities currently threatening the peace of the region. On one hand we have Fitna ul Khawarij which exploits religion for violence. On the other we face Fitna ul Hindustan which is the foreign backed network fueling separatism to bleed the state funded by India.

The sheer logistics of the video invite skepticism. Is it really plausible that a high value target like Bashir Zaib can travel openly on a motorcycle in an area swarming with surveillance drones and intelligence assets? It seems highly unlikely. The logic suggests this video was recorded in a sanctuary safe from Pakistani security forces likely across the border in Afghanistan. It is now being pushed into our information space as a psychological operation to fabricate a narrative of presence where none actually exists.

So why release this now? The answer likely lies in the crushing pressure being exerted by the security forces.

Intelligence assessments and recent body counts tell a grim story. In the last 48 hours alone the security forces have reportedly neutralized over 100 terrorists. The backbone of Fitna ul Hindustan & Fitna ul Khawarij has been badly broken by precision operations and relentless surveillance. The old hideouts in the mountains are no longer safe because modern technology has stripped away their cover. The sheer scale of these losses has likely forced the handlers of this Fitna ul Hindustan to push their assets back into the fray. Bashir Zaib has not returned because he is winning. He has likely been pushed back by handlers holding heavy bags of money who are desperate to stop their investment from collapsing entirely.

The complete and humiliating catastrophe of “Operation Herof” exposes these terrorists for what they truly are: delusional cannon fodder marching into a slaughter of their own making. This pitiful attempt by the wretched alliance of Fitna ul Hindustan and Fitna ul Khawarij to destabilize the state was not just defeated; it was obliterated by the iron fist of the Pakistan Army. These cowards, branded with the curse of Fitna, dreamt of glory but found only swift and violent justice at the hands of a superior military force that showed them no mercy. “Operation Herof” did not yield a single strategic gain; it yielded only a harvest of carcasses stripping bare the frailty and tactical idiocy of their commanders. While their leaders cowered in foreign safe havens recording fake videos our brave soldiers hunted their minions down with relentless fury effectively wiping the floor with the so called backbone of this foreign proxy network. The annihilation of this operation is a resounding message to the enemies of peace: every time you raise your head the armed forces will sever it.

Reports indicate that recent failed attacks have involved a joint adventure between Fitna ul Hindustan and Fitna ul Khawarij. Some of the neutralized terrorists were identified as Afghan nationals and their attire betrayed their origins. This is a critical realization. It suggests that Fitna ul Hindustan has run out of local recruits and has been forced to import mercenaries from Fitna ul Khawarij to fill its ranks. If this was a popular indigenous movement why does it need to borrow foot soldiers from Fitna ul Khawarij and foreign nationals? It points to a total rejection by the people of Balochistan.

The masses are aligning themselves with progress and development and the true face of Fitna ul Hindustan has been exposed. The local populace is tired of violence and no longer provides the shelter these groups need to survive.

There is also the Afghan angle to consider. We must question if the political climate next door is shifting. It is possible that the government in Afghanistan facing its own economic hardships and border pressures has told Bashir Zaib that his welcome has expired. Or perhaps the common people of Afghanistan who suffer due to cross border tensions have made it clear that they know who is responsible for their hardships. Fearing a backlash from his hosts or being abandoned by the TTA administration he may have been forced back toward the border not as a conqueror but as an exile running out of options.

The reality on the ground is that terrorism is losing its impetus. Sustaining a campaign of proxy violence is incredibly difficult when you have lost the element of surprise and the support of the locals. The handlers may be sitting safely in Afghanistan but the foot soldiers are walking into a death trap. The drones are overhead and the intelligence networks are active.

Bashir Zaib and his cadres are learning the hard way that they cannot fight a state with propaganda videos and borrowed fighters. They are facing the full wrath of a security apparatus that has resolved to clear every inch of the province. Pakistan has made its stance clear and it will keep responding until the last terrorist is removed. The video of a man on a motorcycle is not a threat. It is proof that they have nothing left but theater. We have to watch now where Pakistan takes this momentum but for the architects of Fitna ul Hindustan the writing is clearly on the wall.