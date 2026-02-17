Basit Ali says its a matter of shame for Pakistan as India used part-time bowlers

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticised Pakistan’s batting performance against India, calling it “shameful” that Indian part-timers Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh were asked to bowl.

Speaking on an ARY News programme alongside host and former captain Shoaib Malik, Basit Ali said Pakistan cricket was moving backwards. He added that even if Pakistan had won the toss, batted first and been bowled out for 140 or 150, the defeat would not have been as damaging as what unfolded.

“The way Pakistan lost was humiliating,” he said, adding that India defeated them “like children”. Basit Ali remarked that many people failed to grasp how one-sided the contest was, with Pakistan losing by 61 runs.

Expressing frustration, he said it was deeply embarrassing for Pakistani batters that India felt comfortable enough to use Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh as bowlers.

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal echoed the criticism, saying it was humiliating to watch India’s frontline bowlers not even completing their overs. He added that India appeared to be making a mockery of Pakistan by turning to part-time options.

Akmal also argued that Pakistan needed to cut down on the number of all-rounders in the side, pointing to a lack of confidence in the batting unit. He stressed that the batting line-up must bat deeper, show greater resilience and take more responsibility in pressure situations.