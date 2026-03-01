Basit Ali blames both coach, players for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup struggles

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has said that responsibility for Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign lies not only with head coach Mike Hesson, but also with the players themselves.

Speaking on the programme Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit criticised the team combination selected against Sri Lanka, arguing that corrective steps were taken only after significant damage had already been done. “When the water rises above your head, only then do you take action,” he remarked, suggesting that the management reacted too late to obvious flaws.

He reiterated that leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed should have featured earlier in the tournament. “Had you played Abrar against England, the situation might have been different,” Basit said, maintaining that strategic errors had been made from the outset.

While clarifying that he is not an opponent of Babar Azam, Basit Ali questioned his place at number four in the current setup. “We are not against Babar Azam, but in this team combination, he does not fit at number four,” he argued.

Without naming anyone directly, Basit also responded to a recent comment suggesting that even senior teams have struggled against India in the past. “Look at the bowling performance against Sri Lanka. You have to take wickets; you have to put in the work,” he said, emphasising accountability over excuses.

Cricket analyst Najeeb Al Hussnain added that the XI fielded against Sri Lanka exposed flaws in Pakistan’s original World Cup selection. He particularly questioned why Fakhar Zaman had been pushed down the order earlier. “When he opened, you saw how well he played,” he noted.

The discussion reflects growing debate over Pakistan’s team strategy, selection consistency and role clarity in the shortest format.