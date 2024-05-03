Basit Ali blasts Hasan Ali’s inclusion in Pakistan squad

Former cricketer Basit Ali blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee over the inclusion of pace bowler Hasan Ali in the squad for the T20 series against England and Ireland.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former batter questioned the manner in which the fast bowler was included in the squad as he alleged favouritism in the selection of the players for the series.

According to him, Hasan Ali last played a T20 international two years ago and was still included in the squad.

The former cricketer also raised questions over the inclusion of six fast bowlers, saying that other teams were adding spinners to their squads while the PCB selection committee was relying on part-time spinners.

Read more: Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan announce squad for England, Ireland series

He said that Usama Mir gave breakthroughs to the Pakistan team at crucial moments during the recently concluded T20 series against New Zealand. However, he was excluded from the squad for the two series.

On Agha Salman’s selection, Basit Ali agreed that his inclusion was on the basis on performance.

However, he wondered who would be benched to play Salman in the upcoming series.

Ali also criticised the inclusion of three wicket-keeping batters including Muhammad Rizwan, Azam Khan and Usman Khan.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s 18-member squad for the upcoming England and Ireland series was announced including bowler Hasan Ali while pacer Zaman Khan was excluded.

The men in Green will first face Ireland in a three-match series, followed by a four-match series against England.

The national selection committee brought back Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha to the 18-player squad.

Meanwhile, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan did not make the final cut.

The squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I at Leeds on May 22 to meet the ICC’s 24 May deadline.