Basit Ali expects Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return against England

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has predicted that Shaheen Shah Afridi could replace Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan’s crucial Super Eight clash against England in Kandy at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan desperately need a win after their first match against New Zealand was washed out on Saturday.

A defeat would put England, who skittled Sri Lanka out for just 95 runs, through to the semifinals with a game to spare.

Pakistan would then need to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight match and hope other results go their way to reach the last four.

Speaking on Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit Ali said his assessment was based on England’s opening pair of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, suggesting Shaheen Shah Afridi could be brought in specifically with them in mind.

He added that Fakhar Zaman is expected to feature in the match.

“I think Shaheen Shah Afridi could replace Faheem Ashraf in match against England.”

Basit Ali also urged Pakistan to revise their strategy, noting that England bowlers Will Jacks, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid have been bowling effectively. In his view, Babar Azam should open the innings instead of Saim Ayub, allowing for two left-handers in the middle order.

“This is my opinion,” he said.

Meanwhile, former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal cautioned that England’s key threats are Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, and Pakistan must play them carefully while targeting the remaining bowlers.

Akmal added that Pakistan can comfortably post a total of around 170 if they bat first.