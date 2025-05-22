Basit Ali lashes out at Salman Ali Agha

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticised T20I captain Salman Agha following the squad selection for the Bangladesh series.

The Men in Green are set to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series in Lahore later this month.

All matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 27, 29, and 31.

Led by Salman Agha, the Pakistan squad includes Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.

Former Pakistan captains Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi missed out alongside pacer Abbas Afridi, who remains the leading wicket-taker of the PSL 10.

Reacting to the Pakistan squad, Basit Ali claimed that Salman Agha brought in most of the players from Islamabad United.

Speaking on ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh, the former cricketer maintained that the majority of the players in the Pakistan squad were from Islamabad United.

“He became captain just recently, and look how many players are from Islamabad United. There are players who have played for the franchise in the past,” he said.

Basit Ali mentioned the presence of Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat, all of whom have played for the franchise.

“Naseem Shah is back in the squad without any performance,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Shadab Khan leads the United in the PSL 10, while Sahibzada Farhan is the side’s opening batter.