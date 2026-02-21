Basit Ali predicts Fakhar in, Nafay out for New Zealand clash

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has predicted that Fakhar Zaman will return to the playing XI for Pakistan’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash against New Zealand, while Khawaja Nafay could be dropped.

Pakistan begin their Super Eight campaign today with a high-voltage encounter against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Speaking on a Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit suggested that Fakhar’s experience and strong record against New Zealand make him a key option for the must-win match.

Shoaib Malik also highlighted Fakhar’s impressive track record against New Zealand, saying the left-hander has consistently performed well against them.

Kamran Akmal backed the call to include Fakhar, stressing that Pakistan must field their strongest possible XI in the Super Eight stage.

“In the Super Eight, Pakistan need to play their best team — the one that can deliver under pressure,” Akmal said. “Fakhar’s past record is very impressive. At least on that basis, you can give him a chance so that New Zealand feel the pressure of his presence.”

Meanwhile, Akmal also suggested dropping Saim Ayub, criticising the young batter for his recent poor form.

“The team is already struggling and Saim Ayub is out of form. He is not valuing his wicket, and his shot selection and footwork have not been up to the mark,” he added.

Pakistan will be aiming to make a strong start in the Super Eight as they look to revive their campaign in the tournament.

Earlier, Basit Ali predicted the four teams he believes will reach the latter stages of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking on Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit Ali said that teams in one group remained unbeaten, while sides in the other group lost one match each, which formed the basis of his prediction.

He went on to claim that India and Pakistan will face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026.