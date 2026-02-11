Basit raises alarm over Shaheen’s form before India showdown

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s recent struggles have raised concerns ahead of the high-voltage clash against India, with former cricketer Basit Ali warning that the team cannot afford inconsistency in the pace attack.

Calling Indian batters “masters at playing spin,” Basit cautioned that unless Pakistan’s fast bowlers deliver early breakthroughs, the spinners could come under immense pressure in Sunday’s encounter.

Pakistan secured an impressive 32-run victory over the United States on Tuesday, thanks to a strong collective performance.

With the ball, Usman Tariq was the standout performer, claiming three wickets. Shadab Khan picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one wicket each to seal the win.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit Ali highlighted concerns regarding Pakistan’s pace attack. Shoaib Malik also noted that while Pakistan’s spinners are in good form, they could come under pressure if the pacers fail to take early wickets.

Responding to the discussion, Basit Ali said Pakistan experimented against the USA by giving the new ball to spinner Usman Tariq, adding that Abrar Ahmed is also effective with the new ball.

However, he cautioned that India’s batters are masters at playing spin and handle slow bowlers exceptionally well.

“We may face problems because Shaheen Afridi’s form in the previous two matches has not been good. He has been conceding too many runs, which puts additional pressure on the spinners,” he said.

Basit stressed that Pakistan’s spinners — including Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz — will need to bowl boldly and with the intent to take wickets.

He further warned that if India launches a counter-attack like they did in the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s bowlers could face an uphill battle and may struggle to regain control.