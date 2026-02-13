Those who utilised Babar Azam, Rizwan as openers were 'stupid', says Basit Ali

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticised the decision to use Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as openers in T20Is, calling those who introduced the move “foolish”.

Speaking on ARY News program Har Lamha Purjoosh, Basit Ali blamed sidelining specialist openers in Pakistan cricket team for giving space to Babar Azam and Rizwan

He said genuine openers were unfairly pushed aside, adding that an injustice had been done, though he avoided naming individuals.

Basit Ali further claimed that Pakistan’s all-rounders lack confidence because selections were not made on performance but on personal preferences. He alleged that players were picked on the basis of performances in leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League rather than merit at the international level.

ARY Sports journalist Najeeb Al-Husnain backed Basit Ali’s remarks, pointing out that Mohammad Nawaz was also not selected on performance initially but has since earned his place through strong displays.

He added that Shadab Khan’s inclusion in the side was influenced by his performances in the Big Bash League rather than domestic or recent international form.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has criticised the national T20 World Cup squad selection, arguing that Mohammad Rizwan should have been included.

Speaking during the T20 World Cup special transmission, Azhar Ali said Rizwan was reportedly dropped due to a lower strike rate and not rotating the strike effectively.

However, he contended that Rizwan remains a stronger option than Khawaja Nafay. He added that Khawaja Nafay has the potential but his stats are not that much strong.

“Mohammad Rizwan’s strike rate and experience surpass the other keepers. If a replacement is needed, Mohammad Rizwan should be the first choice,” Azhar Ali stated.