‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace leaks BTS footage from cancelled film

Hollywood starlet Leslie Grace who played the titular ‘Batgirl’ in DCs scrapped film has published some BTS footage from the project on her social media.

Grace, who awaited the release of her much-anticipated first solo ‘Batgirl’ movie, release some of the BTS footage – shot during the filming of the project – on her TikTok account on Saturday, two months after the platform confirmed the cancellation of the title.

“I couldn’t resist,” ‘In The Heights’ actor wrote on the video-sharing social platform along the 19-second snippet, set over ‘Evergreen’ by Omar Apollo. The footage sees Grace training hard through different stages of production.

The following day, the musician-turned-actor published some more of the behind-the-scenes drama, with her own track ‘Batgirls get lonely too’ playing in the background, where she mentioned to had written the song during the pandemic ‘before’ she joined the cast of the film.

It is pertinent to mention that Warner Bros cancelled the release of the completely shot ‘Batgirl’ movie, planned to premiere on the brand’s streaming platform, HBO Max, in August this year.

The $90 million project which had completed filming with Leslie Grace in the titular character of Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, was previously moved from theatrical release to originally premiere on the company-owned streaming platform HBO Max, before being indefinitely shelved by the makers.

The company cited poor reception from the test audience as the reason for cancellation.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” stated the DC spokesperson.

In her response to the development, Grace shared a bunch of pictures from the filming schedule on Instagram along with a heartfelt note. The actor addressed her fandom as she shared her pride and joy, for the cast and crew of ‘Batgirl’ – who shot the extensive schedule over the span of seven months in Scotland.

She penned, “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” #Batgirl for life!”

Apart from Grace, ‘Batgirl’ also featured J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser in pivotal roles. It was helmed by the director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

