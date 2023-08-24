Battagram chairlift: Unseen pictures of Pak Army’s operation emerge

RAWALPINDI: Unseen pictures of the Pakistan Army’s operation to rescue people stranded in midair stuck chairlift in Battagram emerged on Thursday.

In the pictures, the troops of the Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force can be seen rescuing the eight trapped people including school children in the Battagram operation.

Local cable experts also helped the Pakistan Army in rescue operations.

Eight people, including schoolchildren who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan’s Battagram, returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift.

Pakistan Army Aviation officers, Special Service Group (SSG) commandos and locals successfully pulled out all school students and teacher trapped in the chairlift in Battagram.

Meanwhile, the KP police have arrested owner and operator of the cable car being used for transportation across rivers.