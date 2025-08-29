Battlefield 6 reveals PC system requirements

Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed the PC system requirements for players to play Battlefield 6 for an optimal experience.

The game has been scheduled to hit the shelves on October 10, four years after the previous entry in the popular military shooter series.

Before the release of the game, developer DICE conducted two Open Beta tests to take players’ input and test the features of the title.

As EA and DICE are gearing up for the Battlefield 6 release, the PC system requirements have been confirmed, revealing that players will need at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT graphics card and Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600, paired with 16GB RAM to run the game.

As per the announced Battlefield 6 PC system requirements;

Players who want the smoothest in-game experience at 4K 60 FPS (on ultra settings) will need to possess an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX graphics card on Core i9-12900k or Ryzen 7 7800X3D, along with 32GB RAM.

Read more: Battlefield 6 set for playtest ahead of launch

For optimal experience, gamers will need to pair RTX 3060Ti or RX 6700 XT with Core i7-10700 or Ryzen 7 3700X, and 16GB RAM.

Earlier, EA revealed that the it has planned larger maps in Battlefield 6 upon its launch.

“More fast-paced maps, larger-scale maps are already part of our launch package, delivering action-packed gameplay and memorable, unique moments for every player. As part of the upcoming Battlefield Labs testing, we’ll be testing two new multiplayer maps: one set in Mirak Valley, the other a remake of the fan-favorite from Battlefield 3, Operation Firestorm,” the developer said.