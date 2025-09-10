Battlefield 6 sets date for campaign showcase

EA and DICE have announced the date for showcasing the campaign mode of the hotly anticipated Battlefield 6.

The developers had given brief insights into the upcoming title as a few Open Beta tests were held last month.

The tests, however, had just the game’s multiplayer, with no single-player campaign mode.

EA has now confirmed plans to showcase the Battlefield 6 campaign mode at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 later this month.

According to the Tokyo Game Show schedule, the publisher will hold a live event to showcase the game’s campaign on September 26.

“The developers and English voice actors of Battlefield 6 introduce the upcoming first-person shooter, including a look at the single-player story mode. Featuring executive special producer Phillipe Ducharme and senior creative director Roman Campos-Oriola,” the official description for the showcase reads.

Fans of the popular game franchise have been looking forward to the single-player campaign, which was absent from Battlefield 2042.

EA is set to launch Battlefield 6 on October 10, four years after the previous entry in the popular military shooter series.

The PC system requirements have been confirmed for the game, as players will need at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT graphics card and Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600, paired with 16GB RAM to run the game.

Players who want the smoothest in-game experience at 4K 60 FPS (on ultra settings) will need to possess an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX graphics card on Core i9-12900k or Ryzen 7 7800X3D, along with 32GB RAM.

For optimal experience, gamers will need to pair RTX 3060Ti or RX 6700 XT with Core i7-10700 or Ryzen 7 3700X, and 16GB RAM.