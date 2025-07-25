‘Battlefield 6’ trailer teases return to global warfare

The Battlefield 6 trailer has officially been released by Electronic Arts (EA) and Battlefield Studios, offering fans a first glimpse into the highly anticipated next chapter of the iconic video game franchise.

The Battlefield 6 trailer introduces a powerful new storyline centred around Pax Armata, a heavily armed private military organisation reportedly funded by former NATO states.

Their aggressive agenda is set to push the world to the brink of global war.

The Battlefield 6 trailer confirms that the game will feature both the beloved multiplayer mode and the long-awaited return of a single-player campaign.

EA has also announced a dedicated multiplayer reveal event scheduled for 31 July at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, where Battlefield Studios developers will unveil more gameplay details and features of Battlefield 6.

The event is expected to provide fans with greater insight into the mechanics, storyline, and immersive environments of the new title.

Earlier, Electronic Arts (EA) shared a major update on the pricing of upcoming titles as fans await the release of Battlefield 6.

The update came amid reports of an imminent hike by the publishers of upcoming games.

However, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company was not planning to raise the price of its games, similar to the planned hikes in Nintendo games and GTA 6.

During a recent financial call, Wilson said the company’s focus was to “deliver incredible quality and exponential value for our playerbase.”

“In terms of pricing power, our business is very different today than it was even just 10 years ago. In a world where everything we did 10 years ago was about selling shiny discs in plastic boxes in retail shelves — well, that’s still a part of our business, it’s a significantly smaller part of our business, and we now have pricing representing everything from free-to-play all the way to deluxe editions and beyond,” he said.