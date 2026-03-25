BBC gets new chief
- By AFP -
- Mar 25, 2026
The BBC has appointed former Google executive Matt Brittin as its new director-general, replacing current head Tim Davie, the broadcaster said Wednesday.
“The British Broadcasting Corporation Board has today appointed Matt Brittin as the 18th Director-General. Matt, former President Google EMEA, will take over the role on 18 May,” the BBC said in a statement.
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Brittin is former head of Google in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Davie announced his resignation in November 2025, following controversy over a documentary edit of a speech by Donald Trump, over which the US president is suing.