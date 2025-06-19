web analytics
Pakistani star cricketers picked in BBL 2025-26; here’s complete list

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 draft showcased a strong Pakistani presence, with seven star cricketers from Pakistan securing spots across various franchises.

Three players were selected in the prestigious platinum category during the opening round, highlighting their growing demand in global T20 leagues.

Brisbane Heat kicked off the draft by selecting left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as their first pick, bolstering their bowling attack. Melbourne Stars retained fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was initially drafted by Adelaide Strikers, ensuring his continued presence in their lineup. Pakistan’s ODI captain, Mohammad Rizwan, will make his BBL debut with Melbourne Renegades after being picked in the first round.

In subsequent rounds, Sydney Sixers secured former Pakistan captain Babar Azam as a pre-signing, adding significant star power to their squad. All-rounder Shadab Khan joined Sydney Thunder, marking his fourth BBL franchise. Melbourne Renegades also drafted young talent Hassan Khan, while Adelaide Strikers picked experienced pacer Hasan Ali.

The selections underscore the increasing value of Pakistani players in franchise cricket, recognized for their versatility and ability to deliver in high-pressure T20 matches.

Here’s complete list of Pakistani players in the BBL 2025-26

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Brisbane Heat, Round 1, Platinum),
  2. Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars, Round 1, Retention),
  3. Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades, Round 1, Platinum),
  4. Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers, Pre-signing),
  5. Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder, Round 2),
  6. Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers, Round 3), and
  7. Hassan Khan (Melbourne Renegades, Round 2).

It’s worth noting that Pakistan’s gap in the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) from November to February provides their top cricketers a window of opportunity to participate in the BBL 15.

