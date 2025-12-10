BBL: Sydney Sixers reveals Babar Azam’s unique jersey number

Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers have unveiled a distinctive jersey number for their marquee overseas signing, Babar Azam, generating significant buzz ahead of the new season.

The announcement, made across the Sixers’ social media platforms on Tuesday, showcased the star Pakistan batter at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground sporting his iconic 56 — but with a creative twist.

Babar will don the number 056, while Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will retain the traditional 56, the franchise confirmed in its post.

It is worth mentioning here that the reveal came shortly after Babar’s arrival in Sydney for his much-anticipated Big Bash League campaign.

The Sixers marked the occasion with a short teaser video of the prolific right-hander walking into the dressing room, captioned simply: “He’s arrived.”

BBL 15 is set to run from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled predominantly in prime-time evening slots. The competition is expected to draw strong global attention, with several Pakistan internationals participating this season.

Alongside Babar and fellow superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s contingent includes: Mohammad Rizwan and Hassan Khan (Melbourne Renegades), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder) and Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers).

The BBL has also confirmed that the finals series will follow the traditional four-match structure. The Qualifier is scheduled for January 20, leading up to the Grand Final on January 25, 2026.