Viral video: Steve Smith gets out right after David Warner sledging

A video of Australia batter Steve Smith getting dismissed right after being sledged by former teammate David Warner in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 is going viral on social media.

David Warner, who is playing for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing 13th BBL edition after retiring from ODI and Test cricket, arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground on a helicopter for the derby game against Sydney Sixers.

He was in a jovial mood and tried to distract Steve Smith with a banter.

David Warner tried to break Steve Smith’s focus by walking near him and talking near his ear as the latter marked his guard.

“Nothing’s distracting him [ Smith], nothing is ever distracting him,” the recently retired cricketer said. “He’s got a mark on his foot there, so he might be fidgety about that.”

He added, “Nah, that is not centre. A little bit to the right. Mate, if you open the batting, you got to mark it properly mate. One go only.”

David Warner’s strategy worked as Steve Smith was caught out on a golden duck off Daniel Sam’s bowling.

Cheeky bit of banter from Warner and Smith’s GONE first ball! 😱 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/VLiojjpeyN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Australia cricketers are known for sledging the opposition to break their concentration and get a wicket.

Steve Smith and David Warner were both in the headlines for the past month. The latter’s retirement from Test cricket sparked a selection dilemma for Australia Cricket as the current Test champions sought potential contenders to play as opening batter.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were considered to be his replacement, but they refused.

Steve Smith showed interest in playing as an opener batter and eventually landed the role.

