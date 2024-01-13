Watch: Aaron Finch gets heroic sendoff in retirement match

A video of Australia cricketer Aaron Finch getting a heroic sendoff after playing in his retirement match is going viral on social media.

Aaron Finch, who has been playing in cricket leagues after retiring from international cricket, had bid farewell to professional cricket despite having a year left on his Big Bash League contract.

The right-handed batter, who represented Melbourne Renegades, appeared in four games for the side.

He was deemed fit to play after fully recovering from an injury. Since the side had failed to qualify for the knockout stage, he was granted a farewell game against Melbourne Stars at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The end of a fabulous career. Aaron Finch is dismissed in his farewell match, caught by his great mate, Glenn Maxwell. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/J38pyUIATE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024

The batter was dismissed caught out by Glenn Maxwell off pacer Joel Paris’ bowling for nought. Despite his flop, players from both sides and the crowd lauded the cricketer and gave him a standing ovation for his contribution to the sport.

Melbourne Renegades have retired the number five jersey as a tribute to Aaron Finch.

We confirmed tonight that we’ll be retiring the @RenegadesBBL Number 5 jersey. #5 will forever remain as Club Legend @AaronFinch5 #GETONRED #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/BGgnMG7Nf7 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 13, 2024

Aaron Finch is considered to be one of Australia’s greatest cricketers.

The right-handed batter from Colac, Victoria played 254 international fixtures with 8,804 runs with 51 half-centuries and 19 tons to his name. Under his leadership, Australia won its first ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Moreover, he was part of the Australia side that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 at home turf.