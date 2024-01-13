24.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Aaron Finch gets heroic sendoff in retirement match

Raza Haidery
By Raza Haidery
|

TOP NEWS

Raza Haidery
Raza Haidery

A video of Australia cricketer Aaron Finch getting a heroic sendoff after playing in his retirement match is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Aaron Finch, who has been playing in cricket leagues after retiring from international cricket, had bid farewell to professional cricket despite having a year left on his Big Bash League contract.

The right-handed batter, who represented Melbourne Renegades, appeared in four games for the side.

He was deemed fit to play after fully recovering from an injury. Since the side had failed to qualify for the knockout stage, he was granted a farewell game against Melbourne Stars at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The batter was dismissed caught out by Glenn Maxwell off pacer Joel Paris’ bowling for nought. Despite his flop, players from both sides and the crowd lauded the cricketer and gave him a standing ovation for his contribution to the sport.

Melbourne Renegades have retired the number five jersey as a tribute to Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch is considered to be one of Australia’s greatest cricketers.

The right-handed batter from Colac, Victoria played 254 international fixtures with 8,804 runs with 51 half-centuries and 19 tons to his name. Under his leadership, Australia won its first ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Moreover, he was part of the Australia side that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 at home turf.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.