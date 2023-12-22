BBL 2023/24: Here’s what the ‘Electra Stumps’ technology is all about

Cricket world on Friday was introduced to the “Electra Stumps” technology during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture between host Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Australia are famous for introducing ground-breaking technology in the Big Bash League such as the LED stumps and the Spider Cam. “Electra Stumps” have been used in the women’s version of the tournament but used for the first time in the men’s competition.

Before the fixture, fans were informed about its uses. The stumps flash during dismissal, four, six, no-ball and change of overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Red and white would flash on the wickets when a no-ball is hit. The stumps would light up purple and blue when an over is complete.

Moreover, the stump would illuminate with a different colour after every four whereas colours would scroll when a ball gets hit for a six. When a batter gets dismissed, all three poles would flash red and fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

It is said that the “Electra Stumps” technology will improve the fan experience and help them track the developments in the fixture.

The game and its broadcasting have come a long way. The days of the sports being played in colour jerseys along with red balls are done and dusted. The ICC Cricket World Cup 1992 in Australia was the first in its history to be played according to the “modern game”.

Related – ‘Technology should replace field umpires in cricket’