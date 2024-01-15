VIRAL: Batter gets out moments after Ricky Ponting’s prediction

A video of legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting’s prediction regarding Hobart Hurricanes batter Nikhil Chaudhary coming true while commentating during the Big Bash League 2023-24 fixture against Melbourne Stars is going viral.

Rickey Ponting was calling the Melbourne Stars-Hobart Hurricanes fixtures at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As Nikhil Chaudhary was batting at five, Rickey Ponting said Melbourne Stars pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile would counter by taking the pace off and dragging the length back down.

Nathan Coulter-Nile did exactly that and Nikhil Chaudhary got caught out.

Ricky Ponting: “He’ll drag the length back now, Coulter-Nile, take the pace off. It’s what he does so well here at the MCG.” No prizes for guessing what Coulter-Nile does next to get Chaudhary’s wicket…#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/DY57iEGxNG — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 15, 2024

It is not the first time that such a thing has happened. When Australia needed five runs to win with Glenn Maxwell unbeaten at 195, the former captain predicted that the all-rounder would complete his double century and win the match for his time by hitting a six.

And the all-rounder did just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ricky Ponting is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of the World Cup. The right-handed batter played 560 international fixtures and scored 27,483 with 71 centuries and 144 fifties.

The legendary cricketer, who was part of the victorious Australia squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 in England, replaced Steve Waugh as captain in 2002 and the side enjoyed immense success under his leadership.

He led the side to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 in South Africa and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 in the West Indies. The side won both editions without losing a single game.

