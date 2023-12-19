22.9 C
Adelaide Strikers brush aside Sydney Thunder in high-scoring BBL 2023/24 clash

Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in their high-scoring Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

Sydney Thunder scored 200-7 after electing to bat first with Cameron Bancroft scoring a half-century. The opening batter struck six fours and a maximum on his way to 54-ball 74.

 

He put on a 82-run partnership with Alex Ross who scored 46 off 26 with three fours and two sixes to his name. Oliver Davie chipped in with his hand 17-ball 32.

David Payne and Jamie Overton bagged two wickets each for Adelaide Strikers.

The Strikers completed the run chase at the loss of four wickets. Captain Matthew Short and D’Arcy Short struck fifties as their side successfully chased the 201-run target in 19.4 overs.

Matthew Short played a captain’s knock of 41-ball 82 which included five fours and six maximums. D’Arcy Short struck 66 off 47 with six boundaries and two sixes to his name.

 

Adam Hose’s 9-ball 28, which included five fours and a maximum, sealed the victory for the hosts.

 

Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha and Daniel Sams took a wicket each for Sydney Thunder.

 

