Brisbane Heat triumph over Sydney Thunder in BBL 2023/24

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday registered a 20-run win over Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2023/24 fixture at Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

Brisbane Heat scored 151-7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Colin Munro continued his impressive form in the tournament as he top-scored with 46 off 33 balls with two fours and many sixes to his name.

Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings and Matt Renshaw struck 29, 23 and 20 respectively.

Tanveer Sangha was the pick of Syndey Thunder with his three-wicket haul. Zaman Khan took two wickets.

Sydney Thunder were dismissed for 131 in chase of 152-run target. Oliver Davies the standout batter with 35 off 30 balls. Captain Chris Green struck five boundaries on his way to 20-ball 30.

Xavier Bartlett dismissed three Thunder batters whereas Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann and Paul Walter grabbed two wickets each.

Brisbane Heat top the Big Bash League 2023/24 points following the win. They five points with two wins from three matches.

They are followed by Sydney Sixers (4), Melbourne Renegades (1), Adelaide Strikers (1), Perth Scorchers (1), Hobart Hurricanes (0), Sydney Thunder (0), and Melbourne Stars (0).

