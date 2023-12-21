BBL 2023/24: Brisbane Heat down Melbourne Renegades to maintain perfect streak

Brisbane Heat on Thursday continued its winning ways in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 with an easy win over Melbourne Renegades at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium.

Brisbane Heat retain its top position in the BBL 2023/24 on the back of today’s six-wicket win.

Melbourne Renegades scored 162-8 courtesy of Jake Fraser-Gurk’s half-century. He was the standout performance with with his 23-ball 55 which included a four and seven sixes.

Jonathan Wells chipped in with his hand 34 off from balls with three fours and a six to his name.

Paul Walter was pick of Brisbane bowlers as he returned with impressive figures of 3-27 in four overs.

Matt Renshaw and Sam Billings put on a 72-run partnership as Heat secured victory in 16.1 overs.

The former top-scored with 49 from 37 balls. His knock included five fours.

Sam Billings chipped in with his 29-ball 40 with three fours and a six to his name whereas Paul Walter struck two boundaries and three maximums on his way to 15-ball 30.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets for the Renegades.

As far as the BBL 2023/24 points table is concerned, Brisbane Heat top with seven points. They are followed by Perth Scorchers (5), Sydney Sixers (4), Adelaide Strikers (3), Melbourne Renegades (1), Sydney Thunder (0), Hobart Hurricanes (0) and Melbourne Stars (0).