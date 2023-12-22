Sydney Sixers triumph over Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2023/24 thriller

Sydney Sixers on Friday clinched a thrilling one-run win over Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The side climb to second place in the BBL 2023/24 points table on the back of the victory.

The Sixers scored 155-7 in their 20 overs with Jordan Silk scoring an unbeaten half-century. His 45-ball 66 included seven fours and a six.

Opener Josh Philippe and captain Moises Henriques chipped in with 25 and 23 respectively.

Jamie Overton was the pick of Adelaide bowlers with his 3-23 in four overs.

Strikers captain Matthew Shorts led from the front in the chase of a 156-run target, but it wasn’t enough for the side to get over the line. The visitors required 18 runs off the last over, bowled by Ben Dwarshuis, but Jamie Overton and Harry Nielsen managed 16 runs off it.

The opener struck 55 off 48 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name.

Chris Lynn played a blistering knock of 17-ball 37 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. He and his captain put on a 55-run knock on the second wicket.

Jamie Overton went unbeaten at 31 off 28 which included two fours and a six.

After the fixture, Brisbane Heat still top the BBL 2023/24 points table with seven points. They are followed by Sydney Sixers (6), Perth Scorchers (5), Adelaide Strikers (3), Melbourne Renegades (1), Sydney Thunder (0), Hobart Hurricanes (0), and Melbourne Stars (0).