Watch: Glenn Maxwell hits Adam Zampa for three consecutive sixes

The video of swashbuckling batter Glenn Maxwell smashing three consecutive sixes off Australia teammate Adam Zampa’s bowling in the Big Bash League 2023-24 fixture on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, Glenn Maxwell is leading Melbourne Stars whereas Adam Zampa represents Melbourne Renegades in the tournament.

The viral video showed Glenn Maxwell taking Adam Zampa to the cleaners in the 11th over.

He struck a straight six on the third delivery and cleared the long-on boundary on the fourth and fifth deliveries.

It is pertinent to mention that Melbourne Stars registered a convincing eight-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in the rain-affected derby fixture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

The match was reduced to 14 overs per side.

The Renegades struck 97-7 as opener Quinton de Kock scoring 23 off 16 balls with three fours and a six to his name. McKenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk chipped in with 18 and 14 respectively.

Dan Lawrence was the pick of the Stars bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

The Stars successfully chased the 98-run target in 12 overs. Thomas Rogers top-scored with his 34-ball 42. His knock included six fours.

He was supported by Glenn Maxwell who struck two boundaries and three maximims on his way to 15-ball 32.