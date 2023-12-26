Watch: Usama Mir, Haris Rauf’s match-winning performances in BBL 2023-24

The videos of Pakistan cricketers Usama Mir and Haris Rauf’s match-winning performances for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023/24 fixture against Sydney Sixers are going viral.

Usama Mir picked up a three-wicket haul, whereas Haris Rauf dismissed as many batters in one over.

Superb over from Usama Mir finishes with a wicket 👏#BBL13pic.twitter.com/zjZkyff7l3 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 26, 2023

Well bowled, Usama Mir 🇵🇰 He’s got the Sixers skipper stumped! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/v7js9lX572 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2023

Usama Mir, again! He’s got three at the SCG. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/8r177PRuaL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2023

Haris Rauf has his first wicket for the evening! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/FumyfdK4T6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2023

THREE wickets in the over 🤯 That was special from Haris Rauf. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/HM8ZS5UlBb — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 26, 2023

The latter will be on a hat-trick when they play Hobart Hurricanes on December 28 (Thursday).

It is pertinent to mention that Melbourne Stars handed a four-wicket defeat to Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Sydney Sixers were restricted to 154-8 with James Vince scoring a half-century.

He struck 83 off 55 deliveries with eight fours and two sixes to his name. Jack Edwards chipped in with his 23-ball 30 that included two boundaries and a maximum.

Melbourne Stars successfully chased the 155-run target at the loss of six wickets with three balls to spare.

Hilton Cartwright was judged Player of the Match for his brilliant 30-ball 47 which included seven fours. Beau Webster, on the other hand, scored four fours on his way to 32-ball 35.

Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott picked up two wickets for Sydney Sixers.

