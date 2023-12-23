BBL 2023-24: Zaman Khan shines as Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s brilliant bowling performance on Saturday helped Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture at Albury’s Lavington Sports Oval.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The five-wicket win was Sydney Thunder’s first victory in the BBL 2023/24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

The Melbourne side scored 172 after electing to bat. Beau Webster was the standout batter with his half-century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

Beau Webster scored 59 off 44 balls with two boundaries and as many maximums. He put on a 69-run partnership with captain Glenn Maxwell (30 off 26).

Hilton Cartwright and Thomas Rogers chipped in with 22 and 21 respectively.

Zaman Khan was the pick of Sydney bowlers as he returned with figures of 3-24 in his four overs. Daniel Sams also impressed with his four-wicket haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Despite Beau Webster’s heroics with the ball, the Thunder successfully chased the 173-run target at the loss of five wickets.

Alex Hales top-scored with his 26-ball 40 as his side got over the line in 18.2 overs. His knock included three fours and as many sixes.

He put on a 78-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper batter Cameron Bancroft (30 off 20).

Oliver Davies and Daniel Sams scored 23 and 22 not out respectively.

Beau Webster was the star bowler for the Stars with his impressive figures of 4-29.

Hobart Hurricanes down Melbourne Renegades

In the other match, Hobart Hurricanes also secured their first win of the competition by beating Melbourne Renegades by six wickets at .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

The Renegades scored 183-5 after being sent to bat first at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. Jonathan Wells top-scored with 40 off 24 balls with three boundaries and two maximums.

Joe Clarke and Quinton de Kock scored 38 runs each whereas Aaron Finch struck 28-ball 31.

Nathan Ellis and Patrick Dooley picked up two wickets each for Hobart Hurricanes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

The Hurricanes secured the victory in 19 overs with Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright scoring fifties.

The former was the standout performer with the bat as he struck nine fours and three sixes on his way to 50-ball 82. The latter played a blistering knock of 63 from 36 balls with help on five boundaries and as many maximums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

Tom Rogers dismissed two Hobart batters.

Following the games, Brisbane Heat leads the BBL 2023/24 points table with seven points. They are followed by Sydney Sixers (6), Perth Scorchers (5), Adelaide Strikers (3), Sydney Thunder (2), Hobart Hurricanes (2), Melbourne Renegades (1), and Melbourne Stars (0).