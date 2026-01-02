BCB confirms Pakistan's 2026 tour

Pakistan’s men’s cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball and Test series in 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed in a statement on Friday.

BCB has revealed a stacked home international calendar for the 2026 season, with Bangladesh playing four Tests, 12 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

The Tigers’ home season will commence in March following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, with Pakistan touring the country for a three-match ODI series.

Following that, New Zealand will tour for a white-ball series that begins on 17 April.

Pakistan will also play a two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home while details of match venues will be announced in due course,” BCB said in a statement.

The schedule also includes the Australia white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which will begin on 5 June with three ODIs and three T20Is, set to be played between 15 and 20 June.

Meanwhile, the board also confirmed the rescheduling of the India series that was postponed in 2025.

India will play three One-Day Internationals and the same number of T20Is in August-September 2026.

“The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled,” Shahriar Nafees, BCB cricket operation in-charge told Cricbuzz.

The India tour will follow a two-match Test series against West Indies that will form part of the WTC.

The opening match of the series will be on 28 October, followed by the second fixture on 5 November.