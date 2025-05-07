BCB shares update on Pakistan T20I series amid Pak-India tension

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has provided an update on the side’s scheduled tour to Pakistan amid the country’s tension with India following the Pahalgam incident.

India launched missile attacks on Pakistan after blaming Pakistan for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

In response, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along the LOC.

Amid the regional tensions, the BCB has said that it is yet to make a final decision on Bangladesh’s scheduled five-match T20I series, set to begin on May 25.

In a statement released Wednesday, the BCB confirmed that it was in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission to ensure the safety of its players currently involved in the PSL 10.

In an interview with a local media outlet, BCB President Faruque Ahmed maintained that the board was on a wait-and-see approach before making a final call.

“We are really working on the current situation (as far as going to Pakistan for the T20I series) and it can wait for another three to four days,” said Faruque.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) has granted the armed forces the right to respond to India’s aggression that claimed 26 innocent lives of civilians and injuries to 46 others following the Pahalgam incident.

The NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attacks and empowered the armed forces with full authority to respond decisively.

The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s right to respond at a time and place of its choosing, reaffirming the country’s commitment to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.