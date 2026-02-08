BCB President Aminul Islam arrives in Pakistan

LAHORE: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Mohammad Aminul Islam Bulbul arrived in Lahore, Pakistan, on a day-long visit on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Bangladesh had earlier declined to send its team to India for the World Cup, citing security concerns, and had requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its matches to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC excluded Bangladesh from the mega event and included Scotland in its place, a move that sparked controversy.

According to sources, Aminul Islam is scheduled to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during his visit. The meeting is expected to focus on matters related to the ICC.

Insiders said that the two officials will also discuss and jointly formulate a future course of action ahead of the upcoming ICC meeting.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board categorically rejected claims circulating in sections of the Indian media alleging that the PCB had written to the ICC refusing to play the T20 World Cup league match against India scheduled for February 15.

Clarifying the matter, PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said the board had made no such contact with the ICC. “We reject the false claims made by Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta,” he said.

Accusing Indian media outlets of spreading misinformation, Mir added, “As usual, certain sections of the Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually contacted whom.”

Earlier, a post shared on the Government of Pakistan’s official X account stated that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on February 15, 2026, against India.”