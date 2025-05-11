BCB provides update on Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has shared an update on the team’s scheduled tour to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series.

In a statement, the BCB confirmed that it is in “active and ongoing discussions” with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan.

“The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board’s highest priority,” an official statement said.

“All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket,” the statement added.

It is worth noting here that the Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to land in Pakistan on May 21 for a five-match T20I series in Lahore and Faisalabad.

As per the schedule, Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will stage the first and second T20Is of the series, scheduled on May 25 and 27, respectively.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining three T20Is, scheduled on May 30, June 1 and 3 June. All five matches will begin at 8pm.

The BCB has named wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das as the T20I captain for the series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in Pakistan

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vc), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.