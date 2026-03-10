BCCI announces massive cash reward for champions India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a whopping INR 131 crore cash reward for the Indian squad following their record-breaking defense of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title.

India etched their name in history by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, successfully retaining the T20 crown and becoming the first team to win the tournament three times.

With this victory, India also became the first nation to lift successive men’s T20 World Cups, breaking a trend where no defending champion had previously even reached the final.

The BCCI’s announcement did not specify the exact distribution, but the reward is expected to be shared among players, support staff, and selectors.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the BCCI said in a statement.”

India’s dominant final performance saw them post 255 for 5, with half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan.

In response, New Zealand’s chase was dismantled by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 4 for 15 in four overs, as the hosts secured a 96-run victory.

This cash reward surpasses the INR 125 crore handed out after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, where each of the 15 players received INR 5 crore, the coaching staff received INR 2.5 crore each, and the five-member senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, was awarded INR 1 crore apiece.

With this win, India now hold both the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup titles, and will eye the ODI World Cup next year to complete a remarkable collection of major ICC trophies.