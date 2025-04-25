Has BCCI asked ICC to separate India, Pakistan in upcoming events?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reacted to reports about approaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) to keep India and Pakistan in separate groups in future global tournaments.

Speculations about India’s move began making rounds on social media following a gun attack in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, resulting in the killing of 26 people.

Several Indian media outlets suggested that the BCCI has requested the ICC to avoid IND vs PAK games in future tournaments.

However, a BCCI official has reportedly dismissed such reports, saying that the Indian cricket board was employing a wait-and-watch policy.

Earlier, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla clarified that any decision regarding IND vs PAK games in ICC tournaments would be made in consultation with the Indian government.

Read more: Asia Cup 2025 moved out of India: report

The blockbuster IND vs PAK game is considered one of the biggest in cricket, with the ICC ensuring that the archrivals face off at least once in global tournaments.

It is worth noting here that the archrivals are likely to face off in September in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

While India is the host of the ICC tournament, the Pakistan women’s team will not travel to the country as per the pre-decided Fusion Formula.

In men’s cricket, the next ICC tournament is in 2026, the T20 World Cup being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan and India will play in the Asia Cup 2025, which has been moved out of India and is set to be in a neutral country.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ACC tentatively scheduled the Asia Cup for September in a neutral country after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed on a fusion formula.