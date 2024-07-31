BCCI official opens up on Pakistan’s potential boycott of T20 World Cup 2026

Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla reacted to reports of Pakistan’s potential boycott of T20 World Cup 2026 if India refuses to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025.

Amid ambiguity around India’s travel plans for the Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy next year, reports said that Pakistan might announce a boycott of Asia Cup 2025 scheduled in India along with T20

World Cup 2026 set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Reacting to the reports, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that India will only visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 if the government approves sending the team to the country.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Premier League players’ auction, he said that the Indian government’s authorisation is important for the Indian team’s travel to foreign countries.

“Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government,” Rajeev Shukla said.

Read more: Ex-Pakistan cricketer calls for moving Asia Cup 2025 out of India

Indian media outlets had also reported that the BCCI was expecting retaliation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if India refuses to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Of course, we expect retaliation. If we don’t travel to Pakistan, they will threaten to boycott the Asia Cup. But PCB should understand that it’s not in BCCI’s hands. Sending a team to a foreign country requires the government of India’s permission. So far, we have had dialogues regarding Champions Trophy. But we haven’t had any positive outcomes,” Indian media outlets reported, citing a senior BCCI official.

Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025 from February 19 to March 9 next year in three major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

The tournament will kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the high voltage match, Pakistan vs India, is scheduled for March 1 in Lahore. The grand finale of the Champions Trophy will also be held in Lahore on March 9.