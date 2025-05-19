BCCI responds to media reports on India’s exit from Asia Cup

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied media reports claiming that India is set to withdraw from the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

Indian media reports earlier suggested that the BCCI had decided to pull out of the 2025 edition of the tournament. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the claims, stating that no such decision has been made, Times of India reported.

“Since this morning, we have come across media reports suggesting that the BCCI has decided not to participate in the Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both of which are ACC events. Such news are devoid of any truth as till now,” Saikia told ANI.

He further clarified, “BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, let alone writing anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men’s and women’s,” he added.

The denial comes after a report published by The Indian Express claimed that the BCCI had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to withdraw from both the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, and the Men’s Asia Cup, set to take place in September, even though India is the designated host.

The report cited political reasons, stating, “One of the key reasons behind the move is that the ACC is currently headed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is not only the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also Pakistan’s Interior Minister”.

Quoting a BCCI source, the report added, “The Indian team cannot participate in a tournament organized by an ACC chief who also serves as a Pakistani minister. We are in constant communication with the Indian government on this matter.”