BCCI to attend ACC meeting ahead of Asia Cup 2025: reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly agreed to attend the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dhaka.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is the president of the ACC, will preside over the Annual General Meeting (AGM) where the Asia Cup 2025 will likely be discussed.

The BCCI had refused to attend the meeting in Dhaka, citing political tensions with Bangladesh and demanding the rescheduling of the AGM.

Amid the Indian cricket board’s refusal to attend, uncertainty surrounded the Asia Cup 2025 as India is the host country.

However, Indian media outlets have now reported that the BCCI has agreed to attend the meeting virtually.

According to reports, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla will attend the ACC meeting online, scheduled for Thursday, July 24.

Read more: Pakistan to take on India in Asia Cup 2025 on THIS date

Reports said that the participants of the meeting will discuss matters related to the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

In February, reports emerged that the continental tournament was moved out of India after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI agreed on a fusion formula.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula proposed by the PCB, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the global cricket tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

The tournament, featuring India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is likely to commence in the second week of September in the T20 format in the UAE.

While the BCCI will remain the designated hosts, ACC officials were reportedly discussing Sri Lanka and the UAE as the playing venues for the Asia Cup 2025.