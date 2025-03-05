BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla opens up on India visiting Pakistan

LAHORE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla has opened up about the possibility of the Indian cricket team visiting Pakistan.

Rajiv Shukla watched the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan between New Zealand and South Africa at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

BCCI’s Rajiv Shah and other heads of member cricket boards including New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on the special invitation of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.

The high-ranked officials of the members boards were also present during the semi-final.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed, Executive Director (CEO) Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki, Vice President CSA Dr. Mohammed Moosajee, and Director New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Roger Twose met PCB Chairman Naqvi and watched the second semi-final at the Gaddafi stadium.

The heads of the member boards congratulated Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi on excellent arrangements during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan and thanked his hospitality.

Speaking to the media, Shukla expressed his excitement about visiting Gaddafi Stadium, praising the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organizing the tournament so well.

Responding to a question about the possibility of India visiting Pakistan, Shukla reiterated that the BCCI’s stance remains unchanged.

He emphasized that the decision regarding the Indian team’s visit to Pakistan rests with the Indian government, as all related matters were settled prior to the start of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shukla also reaffirmed the Indian board’s policy of playing bilateral series in their respective countries, adding that the situation surrounding the Asia Cup remains the same for now.