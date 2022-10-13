BCom student killed after being pushed in front of oncoming train

A BCom student namely Sathya, 20, was killed after she was pushed to death in front of an oncoming train by a man at the St Thomas Mount railway station in Chennai, Indian media reported.

The terrorising incident took place on Thursday in broad daylight. Sathya, a BCom second-year student in a private college, was pushed to death in front of a moving train by a man identified as 23-year-old Sathish.

Local police said that Sathya was waiting for the train when Sathish approached her and engaged in an argument with her.

Later, the man allegedly pushed her onto the tracks as the electric train was entering the station. The woman’s body came under the wheels and she died on the spot.

Railway police retrieved her body from the railway track and sent it for post-mortem besides dispatching teams to search and arrest the killer, however, he managed to flee from the railway station.

The police also retrieved CCTV footage from the station and nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the accused.

According to the reports, another murder incident was reported in September 2021 when a 20-year-old woman, Swetha, a second-year student at the Madras Christian College (MCC), was stabbed by a man, 25, in broad daylight at Tambaram railway station in Chennai.

