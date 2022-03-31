‘Be a champion like Imran khan’: YouTuber Shahveer Jafry advises

Famed YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is the latest name to join the list of celebs extending their support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Turning to Twitter on Wednesday, Shahveer Jafry advised people to ‘be a champion like Imran Khan’.

Be a champion like Imran khan. Wounded and back stabbed yet fighting the battle like a freaking champion! This generation will remember him and learn from him. The future is bright! — Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) March 30, 2022

“Wounded and back stabbed yet fighting the battle like a freaking champion! This generation will remember him and learn from him,” he wrote on the micro-blogging social site, further adding that the ‘future is bright’.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s showbiz A-lister Saba Qamar shared her word in support of PM Imran over the ‘no-confidence motion’, “This is not about one person, this is about Pakistan,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

This is not about one person, this is about Pakistan. May Allah (SWT) bless our Prime Minister Imran Khan with success. Ameen @ImranKhanPTI #IamImranKhan — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 27, 2022

“May Allah (SWT) bless our Prime Minister Imran Khan with success. Ameen.”

Leading film and TV actor-producer Humayun Saeed tweeted in support of the skipper as well. “Have been a fan of @ImranKhanPTI since he was a sportsman and still an admirer of his leadership,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Have been a fan of @ImranKhanPTI since he was a sportsman and still an admirer of his leadership. I wish and pray that he completes his tenure. May Allah bless him #AmarBilMaroof @FaisalJavedKhan @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/NIhqqDtg0k — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 26, 2022

“I wish and pray that he completes his tenure. May Allah bless him #AmarBilMaroof”

It is pertinent to mention, ‘#BehindYouSkipper’ has been a top trend as well on the micro-blogging site as a number of social media users including celebs shared thousands of tweets to support the leader.

