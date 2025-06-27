‘Beach Boys’ founder Brian Wilson’s cause of death revealed

Rock band ‘Beach Boys’ co-founder Brian Wilson’s cause of death has been revealed, weeks after his family announced that the veteran singer had died at the age of 82.

As confirmed by the documents, obtained by a foreign media outlet from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office, the Beach Boys’ visionary and fragile leader, Brian Wilson, died due to respiratory arrest on June 11. However, sepsis and cystitis were listed as contributing factors in the veteran’s death.

Moreover, the report also listed neurodegenerative disorder and obstructive sleep apnea, in addition to chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease, as the factors that caused Wilson’s death.

Notably, respiratory arrest occurs when ‘breathing stops while the heart continues to beat’. It is also the most common cause of cardiac arrest.

The report also suggested that an autopsy was not performed on the singer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brian Wilson’s family announced the death of the singer, who suffered from dementia and was unable to care for himself after his wife Melinda’s death last year, earlier this month.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now,” they said. “Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

