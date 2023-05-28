Bear devours 60 cupcakes after scaring bakery staff

A hungry black Bear entered into a bakery in Connecticut scaring several employees and devouring 60 cupcakes before casually leaving.

When the bakery staff were busy loading cakes into a delivery van, an unexpected visit from the bear disturbed their routine work. Reportedly, Connecticut have approximately 1,000 to 1,200 black bears.

In an Instagram post, bakery owner Miriam Stephens described how the staff member alerted everyone by the warning of a bear’s presence in the garage.

She said “Maureen Williams screamed in terror, exclaiming that a bear had entered the garage. She swiftly made her way into the kitchen and firmly shut the door leading to the loading area, holding it tightly. To our astonishment, the bear then proceeded to shift one of our refrigerators to block the door. We were all momentarily stunned, trying to determine the best course of action while Maureen bravely held the door closed.”

The bear allegedly moved one of the bakery’s refrigerators in front of the door as stunned workers called 911 for help, the owner said.

