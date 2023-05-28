29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Bear devours 60 cupcakes after scaring bakery staff

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A hungry black Bear entered into a bakery in Connecticut scaring several employees and devouring 60 cupcakes before casually leaving.

When the bakery staff were busy loading cakes into a delivery van, an unexpected visit from the bear disturbed their routine work. Reportedly, Connecticut have approximately 1,000 to 1,200 black bears.

In an Instagram post, bakery owner Miriam Stephens described how the staff member alerted everyone by the warning of a bear’s presence in the garage.

She said “Maureen Williams screamed in terror, exclaiming that a bear had entered the garage. She swiftly made her way into the kitchen and firmly shut the door leading to the loading area, holding it tightly. To our astonishment, the bear then proceeded to shift one of our refrigerators to block the door. We were all momentarily stunned, trying to determine the best course of action while Maureen bravely held the door closed.”

Read more: School principal faces bear, video goes viral

The bear allegedly moved one of the bakery’s refrigerators in front of the door as stunned workers called 911 for help, the owner said.

Earlier, a video of a school principal’s encounter with a bear in the United States is going viral on the social media application Facebook.

The incident happened in Virginia state. The video, owned by James Marsh, showed the school principal opening the lid of a dumpster.

He dashed for safety just before the bear came out of it. A woman, who watching the scene from inside a building, closed the door to save herself.

Surprisingly, he was safe as the animal went in the opposite direction.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.