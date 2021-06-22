Horrific Video: Bear eats 16-year-old after attacking tourist group

MOSCOW: In a horrific incident, a wild brown bear attacked a tourist group and killed a 16-year-old boy at Ergaki national park in Russia.

According to the details, a holiday group went to the nation park for a wildlife tour. The boy was working as a “sherpa” for the group when he was attacked and killed at around 11 am on Monday.

WARNING: This footage contains graphic images that some viewers may find upsetting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After he did not return for a while, the tourists started searching for him. The two men were confronted by the bear nine hours later when they left their tents to check for him.

The beast half ate the teenager when they reached there. Meanwhile, the bear attacked on them and one of the tourists stabbed the bear with his pocket knife while his companion fled back to camp where they raised the alarm. The tourist suffered scratches, cuts and bruises from his fight with the bear.

Inspectors at Ergaki National Park in the Sayan Mountains rushed to the scene where they found the bear lying on the devoured remains of the teenager some 500 yards from the tourist camp.

They shot and wounded the wild bear, which then fled. Early next morning they tracked and killed beast, Mail Online reported.

‘After hours of tracking, the man-eating bear was killed by the park staff,’ said a statement from the national park.